Israeli actress Gal Gadot: It’s time to act for the abducted women

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has launched an appeal to the international community and women’s associations, asking them to act for the release of the women kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October and still in the hands of the terrorist organization in Gaza. «The whole world has completely failed the women of October 7. We say that we are against rape and violence against women, that we will not allow women to be made victims and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak for women. On October 7, the entire world witnessed in real time the realization of Hamas’ violent plans… Yet, two months later, women are still held hostage by these rapists and the world has failed to define this situation for that which is: a real emergency that requires a decisive response”, wrote the actress on Instagram.

“This is our moment, as women and as allies of women, to act. I appeal to all those who have done so much for women’s rights globally – from the UN to the human rights community – I invite you to join in the demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately – not after the next round of international mediation , not after another day. These women cannot survive another moment of such horror,” Gadot concluded.

In recent weeks, several critical voices have been raised in Israel against the UN and other international organizations for their failure to explicitly condemn the violence and rape carried out by Hamas on 7 October on women, old women and adolescents in the Israeli communities around Gaza. This is why the international campaign “Believe Israeli Women” was launched. Last Friday, almost two months after the massive attack by Palestinian Islamic Movement terrorists, UN Women “unequivocally condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas against Israel on 7 October”, saying it was “alarmed by the numerous reports of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during these attacks” which asked “to be duly investigated and prosecuted, putting the rights of the victim at the centre”.

