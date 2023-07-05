Israeli army completes withdrawal from Jenin: 13 Palestinians dead. Hamas rockets and raids on Gaza during the night

It ended this morningmilitary operation conduct a Jenin (West Bank) fromIsraeli army. The IDF spokesman, Daniel Hagaristated that all troops left the city upon reaching the military goals set yourself. On Monday, the Israeli army backed by drones, helicopters, bulldozers and armored vehicles launched a large-scale military operation in Jenin, specifically focused on a refugee camp at the gates of the city, where most of the military clashes between factions of Palestinian militants and those of the Israeli army.

Il Minister of Health Palestinian, From Al-Kailaconfirmed that the number of victims Palestinians is currently equal to 13emphasizing that 150 people stayed instead wounds of which 30 in a very way grave. Instead, he registered in the ranks of the Israeli army a dead, hit in the clashes in Jenin while the withdrawal operations were taking place. The army is on his case investigating to verify whether the man died from Palestinian fire or “friendly fire”.

Clashes in the streets of the city in Jenin – Video

This morning five rockets of the Palestinian group Hamas were launched by Gaza strip towards the area southern Israelwhich in response has hit vari siti military Palestinians. The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyehthen condemned Israel’s operation in Jenin stating, “Israel failed and was defeated in Jenin.”

On Tuesday, a Tel Aviv and’auto led by a 23-year-old Palestinian she jumped against the crowd at a bus stop causing 8 injuries, three of which were particularly serious. Subsequently, the bomber, before being neutralized by a civilian, began to stab various passers-by near the area where the terrorist attack took place. The deed was later claimed by the spokesperson for Hamas Hazem Qassemwho called it “a heroic response to the Israeli army’s crimes against our people in Jenin.”