Israeli army dismantled Hamas tunnels and found the bodies of five hostages

Israeli Army Dismantles Hamas Tunnel in Gaza, Finds Bodies of Hostages

The Israeli Army has successfully dismantled the Hamas tunnel structure in the north of the Gaza Strip, with Jabalia as the center, where the bodies of five hostages, who had been confirmed dead, were found.

According to a military statement, the 551st Brigade of the 162nd Division secured control of the Jabalia camp area, one of Hamas’ operational centers in the Gaza Strip. The operation included fierce battles during which many terrorists were killed, and hundreds of weapons were located.

The bodies that were found correspond to those of three soldiers who were taken captive on October 7, Ziv Dado, Ron Sherman, and Nick Beiser, as well as civilians Eden Zacharias and Elia Toledano.

The Army credited the discovery of the underground base at Yabalia to advanced intelligence information. The network of tunnels, with numerous routes, was used to direct combat and the movement of terrorists. Weapons, weapons manufacturing infrastructure, and emergency hideouts were found in the depths of the military barracks.

The network was connected to a well that led to the residence of Hamas Northern Brigade commander Ahmad Andur, and also passed under a school and a hospital.

The news of the discovery of the bodies was presented to the families, and the Army offered condolences. Israeli troops, in cooperation with other security organizations, continue to act through a variety of operational and intelligence means to return the hostages.

The forces dismantled the Jabalia underground headquarters as part of the effort to target Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure and attack its senior commanders and strategic capabilities. This effort continues at all times and is now taking place in Khan Younis and the southern Gaza Strip.

The mission was considered a success, and the Israeli Army has vowed to continue its efforts to target Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure and senior commanders.

It is a significant blow to Hamas as the Israeli Army continues its operations in the Gaza Strip to dismantle the terrorist organization’s capabilities.

