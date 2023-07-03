Israeli army drone strike in Jenin: 4 Palestinians dead and 27 others injured

At least 4 Palestinians I am dead and 27 others were injured, 7 of them seriously, in a night attack by the Israeli air force on Jeninin West Bank. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, while the Israeli military radio estimates that at least 10 militiamen have been killed in the attack conducted and several bodies are still under the rubble of a building that was hit.

According to reports from the agency Reutersit was an attack conducted with drones, the second in less than two weeks. The offensive resulted in an exchange of fire with some militiamen which were in the refugee camp of the city, which ended only on Monday morning. Lasts the response of al-Fatahwho accused Israel of launching a “barbaric attack” on the city, which will not dissuade the organization from continuing to “defend the Palestinian people until independence and freedom”.

Abu MazenMorechairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (OPL)quoted by He diedhe denounced, through his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinahthat “what the Israeli occupation government is doing in Jenin is a new ‘war crime’ against a “defenceless people”. Then soliciting the international community to “break its shameful silence and take serious action to force Israel to stop its aggression”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

