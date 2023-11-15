Israeli Army Enters Gaza’s Largest Hospital in “Precise and Selective Operation” against Hamas

The Israeli military has entered Gaza’s largest hospital as part of its ongoing offensive against the Islamist group, Hamas. The move comes after the army seized control of northern Gaza, including government buildings and police headquarters.

Israeli authorities say that militants are using the Al-Shifa hospital for military operations, but with hundreds of patients and staff inside, they have not attempted to enter the facility. Hamas has denied using the hospital as a shelter or weapons storage, and Israeli officials claim they are taking precautions to avoid harm to civilians.

The hospital has been at the center of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the director general of the World Health Organization stating that the facility has become a “scene of death, devastation, and despair” due to bombings and a lack of essential supplies. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 2,300 people, including patients, medical staff, and displaced individuals, are inside the hospital, with over 30 deaths reported in less than a week due to the siege and power shortages.

The WHO has warned that the hospital is no longer fully functioning due to a lack of electricity, water, and internet, and has proposed evacuating patients with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, Israel has not yet responded to this proposal, and Palestinians who have managed to leave the hospital report that Israeli forces have fired on evacuees.

While the Israeli Defense Minister claims significant gains against Hamas, he also warned that the conflict could last for “long months.” The military offensive against Hamas began on October 7, and with the situation escalating at Al-Shifa hospital, there is no end in sight.