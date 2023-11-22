Israeli Army intercepts a cruise missile over the Red Sea | AlMomento.net

The Israeli Army Intercepts Cruise Missile Over the Red Sea

The Israeli Army successfully intercepted a cruise missile over the Red Sea on Wednesday, following concerns about a “hostile aircraft” entering Israeli airspace. The incident occurred after warnings of an aircraft infiltration in the area of Eilat, prompting the Air Force to take action.

In a message broadcast through X (formerly known as Twitter), the Israeli forces confirmed the interception of a cruise missile launched towards Israeli territory, reassuring the public that the threat had not entered Israeli territory. The potential attack is suspected to be linked to the Houthi rebels of Yemen, who hijacked a ship in the Red Sea in response to Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip.

The merchant ship, which is owned by a British company connected to British-Israeli businessman Rami Ungar and operated by a Japanese firm flying the Bahamas flag, has been caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the involved parties. The Yemeni rebels, backed by Iran, have previously launched ballistic missiles and drones towards Eilat, all of which have been intercepted or failed to reach their target.

As the situation continues to unfold, the Israeli Army remains vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of its borders and territories.

Share this: Facebook

X

