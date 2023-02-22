At approximately 10 a.m. today, the Israeli army launched a massive invasion of the Old City of Nablus. Initial reports from local journalists reported that the army had surrounded a house harboring two Palestinian resistance fighters, while confrontations with local unarmed youth broke out throughout the city.

The invasion began with a commando raid by an Israeli special operations unit, which targeted resistance fighters holed up in a house in the heart of the Old City. At the same time, large numbers of Israeli military forces invaded the Old City and city center, spreading out and firing indiscriminately at Palestinians in the area. Eyewitnesses and local journalists reported heavy Israeli gunfire, as the army fired live ammunition on crowds of Palestinians and fired tear gas canisters.

Clashes broke out throughout the city as local youth flooded the streets to face off against the invading military force with stones.

As of the time of writing, the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that 3 Palestinians have been killed during the clashes, while 50 Palestinians have been injured, 5 of them in critical condition.

The Palestinians killed include an elderly man, Hussam Sabe B’ara, 72, a teenager, Tamer Nimr Ahmad Minawi, 14, and 25-year-old Muhammad Khaled Anbusi.

Final wills of resistance fighters

Voice recordings of the “final will” of the surrounded resistance fighters have circulated on social media, widely reported to be Hussam Sleem and Muhammad Juneidi. The resistance fighters are reportedly affiliated with the Nablus-based Lions’ Den group, and the recording features the voice of Hussam Sleem as he is surrounded by the Israeli army:

A widely circulating picture of Juneidi (left) and Sleem (right), the two resistance fighters surrounded by the Israeli army. (Photo: Social Media)

“I will not hand myself in. My brother [Muhammad Juneidi] and I are surrounded […] May God never forgive every coward who sold us out. My brother Juneidi and I will be greeting all the martyrs. I just wish that you will forgive us, my brothers. Please forgive us. I love our people, I love everyone, and I love my mother. On your honor, don’t let go of the rifle after we’re gone. Keep on the path. I want to see men continuing [our path] after us. Don’t forget the final will of al-Wadee [referring to Wadee al-Hawah] and [Ibrahim] al-Nabulsi…[Juneidi speaks in background]…listen to Juneidi’s will…”

At 11:54 a.m., the Telegram account of the Nablus Brigade, a local Nablus branch of the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades (Saraya al-Quds in Arabic), which is closely affiliated with the Lions’ Den group, published a live recording of Muhammad “Abu Bakr” Juneidi as he continued to be surrounded by the army:

“Know that the son of the Saraya, the son of your organization […] remains surrounded to this moment and will not give himself up. I salute every free and honorable person in this homeland…your brother, Muhammad Abu Bakr Juneidi…we are surrounded, I and Hussam Sleem. Pray for us, and rest assured that we have continued on the path of martyrs, we did not retreat, and we remained men.”

As of 12:04 p.m., the two resistance fighters were still surrounded by the Israeli army.

Update: 12:38 p.m.

At 12:38 p.m., local journalists have reported that the two surrounded resistance fighters have been assassinated by the army, and that the Israeli army has begun its retreat from the city.

This is an ongoing story, and will continue to be updated as it unfolds.