The Israeli army killed four people on Thursday during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, the swath of territory that Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and that the Palestinians claim as their own. Among those killed is a 16-year-old boy, Omar Awadin, as well as two men aged 28 and 29, Nidal Khazim and Youssef Shreem: the identities were disclosed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and it is not known at the moment which one of the fourth person killed. It is not clear how exactly the killings were carried out: some videos shot on the spot and narrated by Associated Press showed a group of Palestinians surrounding a car believed to be carrying Israeli soldiers. In another video, some people are seen throwing objects at that same car: then some shots are heard and the group is seen starting to disperse. In another video, Israeli military vehicles are seen towing the car away.

In Jenin, Israeli military operations – and the killings of Palestinians – are very frequent: also in this case the Israeli army claimed that it was carrying out an operation against a group of terrorists. He said in particular that two of the people killed were part of a jihadist group, and that he killed the third because she “tried to attack the army with a crowbar”. With this attack, the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 83 (the number of Israelis killed by Palestinians in the same period is 14).

