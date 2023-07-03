Israeli Army Launches Large-Scale Military Operation in West Bank, Resulting in Deaths and Injuries

Israeli Army Launches Military Operation in West Bank; Palestine Reports Casualties

Hangzhou Net – July 4, 2023

In the early morning of July 3rd, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a large-scale military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin and its surrounding areas. Utilizing drones, the IDF targeted gathering places of local Palestinian armed personnel as well as weapons warehouses.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, this operation has resulted in the death of three Palestinians, while 25 individuals have been injured, seven of whom are in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the IDF clarified that the military operation was not intended to target the Palestinian government or occupy the local Jenin refugee camp. Instead, it was focused on confronting local Palestinian militants.

The IDF’s move has drawn criticism from Palestinian authorities, who expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the region. The recent surge in tensions has further strained the already fragile relations between Israel and Palestine.

The Palestinian Authority has condemned the military operation and called for international intervention to address the hostilities. Meanwhile, local Palestinian communities have organized protests denouncing the Israeli army’s actions and demanding an end to the violence.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been a prolonged and contentious issue, with both sides claiming historical rights to the land. Efforts to reach a peaceful resolution and establish a two-state solution have faced numerous obstacles over the years.

As international observers closely monitor the situation, there are growing concerns about the potential for further violence and its impact on civilians living in the region. The international community continues to urge both Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation and loss of life.

