JERUSALEM – In the “lions’ den”. It is right in the heart of their base of operations, the old city of Nablus, that the Israeli army strikes the Palestinian group of the same name, scoring an important victory against a formation that has not only carried out several attacks in the last period but has also gained strength. and visibility.

In fact, in the night between Monday and Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed in Nablus during an Israeli military operation against the group.