Home » Israeli attack near Damascus: 4 Syrian soldiers killed, 4 others wounded
World

Israeli attack near Damascus: 4 Syrian soldiers killed, 4 others wounded

by admin
Israeli attack near Damascus: 4 Syrian soldiers killed, 4 others wounded

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others injured in Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Damascus. This was reported by the Syrian media, quoting military sources.

“At 2:20 the Israeli enemy targeted areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” state-run Sana news agency reported. The agency specified that the Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.

A France Presse correspondent in Damascus confirmed hearing the sound of explosions.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against Syrian regime positions and against Iranian forces and Hezbollah, allies of Damascus and enemies of Israel.

See also  wide beat the future | Sport

You may also like

One of the few women in the mine...

Vlado Georgiev Novak Djokovic concert | Sports

Syria, Israeli raid near Damascus: 4 soldiers dead...

Dengue Fever Epidemic in Taiwan Reaches Highest Level...

illegal street vendors remain masters of the center...

daily horoscope for august 7 | Entertainment

Supreme Court orders restructuring of Venezuelan Red Cross,...

Barak Bahar on Gelor Kanga removed him from...

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: the...

which symptoms should not be overlooked

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy