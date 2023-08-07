Israeli attack near Damascus: 4 Syrian soldiers killed, 4 others wounded

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others injured in Israeli air strikes on the outskirts of Damascus. This was reported by the Syrian media, quoting military sources.

“At 2:20 the Israeli enemy targeted areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” state-run Sana news agency reported. The agency specified that the Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.

A France Presse correspondent in Damascus confirmed hearing the sound of explosions.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against Syrian regime positions and against Iranian forces and Hezbollah, allies of Damascus and enemies of Israel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

