ISRAEL BLITZ IN JENIN, PALESTINIANS KILLED PNA, ‘MASSACRE’. ARMY: ‘ANTI-TERRORISM BLITZ’

High tension throughout the West Bank: nine Palestinians killed (including an elderly woman) and 20 injured is the toll of an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp, in what the military has called a “counter-terrorism operation”.

Another death was recorded after clashes near Ramallah.

The blitz in Jenin has inflamed the region in one of the bloodiest clashes in recent times. Hamas from Gaza and Jihad have threatened revenge and the PNA has announced the end of security coordination with Israel.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave: according to Hamas, there were no injuries.