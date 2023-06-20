Israeli blitz in Jenin with helicopters and armored vehicles: at least 5 victims and 60 wounded. A journalist was also hit

This is the heaviest Israeli attack on Jenin since the time of Second Intifadain 2000. The blitz of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Palestinian city refugee camp soon turned into a battaglia which he has already left on the field 5 Palestinian victims and 60 wounded, including 18 in critical condition. While among the Israeli soldiers there are currently 7 wounded: 2 are soldiers and 5 are agents of the border police, none of them are serious. All were transported to the hospital. The military of theJewish state‘ they conducted a raid on Monday morning using helicopters e armored vehicles with the aim of arresting suspected members of terrorist organizations, including the son of a high-ranking member of Hamas in the West Bank, Jamal Abu al-Hijjah.

And to do so, Israel deployed a large group of soldiers who engaged in a firefight with “a massive exchange of shots between soldiers and armed men in the area”. The Israeli military spokesman stated that “a large number of explosive devices against the soldiers who responded.” Furthermore, “a military vehicle was hit by a bomb as it left the city. The vehicle was damaged.” After having “identified armed men, army helicopters opened fire in order to facilitate the exit of the soldiers”. As a demonstration of the action of the aircraft, several videos are already circulating on social media showing the rockets fired from helicopters on the Jenin refugee camp. The local Ministry of Health cited by the He died he identified the dead in Khaled Azzam Darwish (21 years), Ahmed Yousef Saqr (15), Qais Majdi Adel Jabareen (21 years old) and Qassam Faisal Abu Sariya (29). While among the wounded there is also a Palestinian journalist who was following the clashes.

The Palestinian National Authority (PNA) intervened by launching yet another appeal to the international community and in particular to the administration Bidenso that he intervenes “to put an end to the Israeli madness“, he said Nabil Abu Rudeinaspokesman for the Palestinian president Abu MazenMore. “The continuous massacres perpetrated by the occupiers – she added – are attempts by Israel to blow up the region and drag everyone into a whirlwind of violence“. Hussein al-Sheikhthe secretary general of the executive committee of theOlphe added that “against the Palestinian people was launched by the occupying forces a open warfare which is political, security and economic”. Among other things, he was referring to the decision announced yesterday by the Netanyahu government streamline procedures relating to extension of the settlements Jews in the West Bank. “We are engaged in a battle on several fronts – she added – and in the face of aggression it is necessary to maintain the unity of our people”.

Also the European Union he criticized the attitude of the Israeli government: “The European Union is deeply concerned about the latest events in Jenin, which have caused several civilian casualties. Military operations must be proportionate and in line with international humanitarian law – explains a spokesman for the European Commission’s External Action Service – In line with its long-standing strong opposition to the policy of settlements of Israel, the EU is concerned about the announced plans to proceed with over 4,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank at the end of June. The EU invites Israel not to proceed”. The press release also states that “the settlements are illegal under international law, constitute a obstacle to peace and threaten the feasibility of two-state solution. These unilateral measures they are against the need to ensure calm and ease tensions on the ground. The European Union continues to support i releases from Aqaba and Sharm El Sheikh and urges all parties to commit to the de-escalation and to pave the way towards a political horizon”.

The new violence that has broken out in Palestine comes less than 24 hours after the agreement signed between Israel, Egypt e Palestinian National Authority per gas extraction from a deposit off the coast of Gaza. He first Benjamin Netanyahu he explained that the development will take place “in the framework of existing efforts” between Israel, Egypt and the PNA “with particular attention to the Palestinian economic development and to maintain the stability of the security in the region“. A project “subordinated to coordination between the security services and direct dialogue with Egypt, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and to the completion of the work of the inter-ministerial staff led by the National Security Council, in order to maintain security and the diplomatic interests of the State of Israel in this matter”. According to Jerusalem Post, it should be Egas, an energy company owned by the Egyptian government, “to develop the field” which is located about 30 kilometers from the coast of Gaza, where Hamas is in power. Estimates value it in addition 1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, an amount considered to be far above the needs of Gaza and the West Bank and which therefore could in part be exported with economic revenues.

