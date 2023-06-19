Israeli blitz in Jenin with helicopters and armored vehicles: the firefight with the population explodes. At least 3 killed and 29 wounded

This is the heaviest Israeli attack on Jenin since the Second Intifada in 2000. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raid on the huge refugee camp in the Palestinian city is turning into a battle that has already left 3 victims on the field Palestinians and 29 injured, including 6 in critical condition. The military of the Jewish state carried out an incursion on Monday morning using helicopters and armored vehicles with the aim of arresting, they say, alleged members of terrorist organizations, including the son of a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, Jamal Abu al -Hija, who is in prison in Israel.

And to do so, Israel has deployed a large group of soldiers who have engaged in a firefight, with “a massive exchange of gunfire between soldiers and armed men in the area”, with the local population. The Israeli military spokesman said that “a large number of explosive devices were thrown at the responding soldiers”. Furthermore, “a military vehicle was hit by a bomb as it left the city. The vehicle was damaged.” After having “identified armed men, army helicopters opened fire in order to facilitate the exit of the soldiers”. As a demonstration of the action of the aircraft, several videos are already circulating on social media showing the rockets fired from helicopters on the Jenin refugee camp. The local health ministry quoted by Wafa who identified the dead as Khaled Azzam Darwish (21), Ahmed Yusef Saqr (15) and Qassam Faisal Abu Sariya (29).

The new violence that has broken out in Palestine comes less than 24 hours after the agreement signed between Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian National Authority for the extraction of gas from a field off the coast of Gaza. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu had explained that the development will take place “in the framework of existing efforts” between Israel, Egypt and the PNA “with particular attention to Palestinian economic development and the maintenance of security stability in the region”. A project “subject to coordination between the security services and direct dialogue with Egypt, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and the completion of the work of inter-ministerial personnel led by the National Security Council, in order to maintain security and the diplomatic interests of the State of Israel in this matter”. According to the Jerusalem Post, it should be ‘Egas’, an energy company owned by the Egyptian government, “to develop the field” which is located about 30 kilometers from the coast of Gaza, where Hamas is in power. Estimates value the deposit at over 1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, an amount considered to be far above the needs of Gaza and the West Bank and which therefore could in part be exported with economic proceeds.