Israeli Bombardment Kills 200 at Palestinian Refugee Agency in Gaza Strip

Israeli Bombardment Kills 200 at UNRWA School in Gaza

A tragic attack in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip has left at least 200 people dead. The Al Fajura school, which is run by the Palestinian Refugee Agency in the Near East (UNRWA), was hit by an Israeli bombardment.

The death toll was reported by a correspondent for the pan-Arab Al Jazeera network. While UNRWA has not confirmed the specific attack, the organization has condemned the bombings in a statement, warning that “thousands of people, including our colleagues, are dying from the bombings.”

The situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, with UNRWA expressing urgency for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. “Every minute, every hour, the situation in Gaza worsens. A ceasefire would be critical to saving what remains of our humanity,” UNRWA said in a message published on social media.

Displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in UNRWA hospitals and schools near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City to escape the Israeli attacks. The organization is calling for immediate action to protect the lives of civilians in the region.

