Israeli Defense Minister Warns Hezbollah of Consequences for Dragging Lebanon into War

Israeli Defense Minister Warns Lebanon Over Hezbollah Activity

An Israeli airstrike on the town of Aita al Shaab has prompted a warning from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. Gallant stated that Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war, and that Lebanese citizens would be the first to suffer the consequences if this happened.

Gallant made these comments after evaluating the situation with the commanders of a military base in northern Israel and meeting with the military. He addressed the continued exchanges of attacks with Hezbollah, stating that the Shiite organization is close to making a serious mistake.

In a message to the population of Lebanon, Gallant indicated that the evacuation of civilians from Gaza with white flags to the south to escape Israeli bombing continues. He further added that “what we are doing in Gaza, we know how to do in Beirut,” in reference to the Lebanese capital.

Gallant emphasized that if Hezbollah manages to drag Lebanon into war, “those who would pay the price first would be Lebanese citizens.” He also revealed that the Israeli Air Force is using less than 10% of its power in the Gaza Strip, and that there is a significant military force pointing north.

“We have a lot to do in the south, but the Air Force looks north and its power is very great,” Gallant assured.

The warning from the Israeli Defense Minister comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, and the situation remains volatile.