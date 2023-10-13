Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured: Investigation Underway

Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured

An Israeli employee at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked and injured today in circumstances that have not yet been disclosed, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The attack took place on a street outside the embassy area, and the diplomat is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has stated that the causes of the attack are under investigation.

The Chinese authorities have not made any comments on the incident. However, local media reports suggest that the attack was carried out with a knife, as seen in a video circulating on the country’s social networks.

The timing of this attack is particularly concerning as it comes amidst a week of escalating violence between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. The conflict has already claimed the lives of more than two thousand people. It is unclear at this point whether this attack is directly related to the ongoing conflict.

Further details and information regarding the motive behind the attack are still scarce. The Israeli embassy and the Chinese authorities are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

