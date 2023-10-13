Home » Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured: Investigation Underway
World

Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured: Investigation Underway

by admin
Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured: Investigation Underway

Israeli Diplomat in Beijing Attacked and Injured

An Israeli employee at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was attacked and injured today in circumstances that have not yet been disclosed, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The attack took place on a street outside the embassy area, and the diplomat is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has stated that the causes of the attack are under investigation.

The Chinese authorities have not made any comments on the incident. However, local media reports suggest that the attack was carried out with a knife, as seen in a video circulating on the country’s social networks.

The timing of this attack is particularly concerning as it comes amidst a week of escalating violence between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. The conflict has already claimed the lives of more than two thousand people. It is unclear at this point whether this attack is directly related to the ongoing conflict.

Further details and information regarding the motive behind the attack are still scarce. The Israeli embassy and the Chinese authorities are expected to provide updates as the investigation progresses.

For more on this story, please stay tuned.

See also  China, the Communist Party official breaks the bones of two Space scientists. Revolt on social media

You may also like

Three of the lawyers of Russian dissident Alexei...

America warned Israel on October 5 of a...

Russian Representative Declares Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Complete, Latest Updates...

Gaza, the audio testimony of the Oxfam manager...

Israel, von der Leyen and Metsola run into...

Israel Prepares for Possible Ground Invasion of Gaza

Vodafone, the page to check landline and mobile...

RENAULT From 1 November Jérôme Gouet is appointed...

Spain Donates Six Additional Hawk Anti-Aircraft Missiles to...

Activision Blizzard is now part of Xbox: Microsoft...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy