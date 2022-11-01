Listen to the audio version of the article

At the close of the seats in Israel Netanyahu’s front would have 61 seats in the Knesset out of 120, that of Lapid 55, Hadash taal (left) 4. This is the result of the elections in Israel according to the first exit polls released by TV Channel 12 which confirm the Likud of Netanyahu in first place with 30 and Lapid second with 24.

Great electoral success for Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the radical right-wing ‘Religious Zionism’ list (together with Bezalel Smotrich) who – according to the Channel 12 exit poll – won at least 14 seats out of 120 in the next Knesset and who gained a position of strength against Benyamin Netanyahu’s Likud. The Arab nationalist Balad list, according to this exit poll, failed to cross the entry threshold. But sources of Balad argue that with the counting of the votes this situation could change and that “the goal is not so far away”. Also excluded from the next Knesset, according to this exit poll, the Jewish national-religious list ‘Bait Yehudi’ by Ayelet Shaked.

Centrist Benny Gantz would have won 11 seats. The religious of Shas 10 deputies, 6 Labor, 6 the left of Meretz, 5 the Islamist party of Mansour Abbas, the secular nationalist Avigdor Lieberman 4.

The exit polls of Canale 11 and Canale 13 give the right-hand block of Benyamin Neyanyahu in the lead with 62 seats in the Knesset (out of 120) against 54 in the Yair Lapid block.