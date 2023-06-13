Israeli experts: “Thanks to Russia and China, Iran bypasses sanctions”

The thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the return of Assad to the Arab League, the attempts at rapprochement between Syria and Turkey and between Iran and Egypt: in a Middle East that is changing at an unprecedented speed, Israel moves its cards and looks to the his safety. And Tehran is at the top of the worries, he confirms Manuel Trajtenbergdirector of the Institute for National Security Studies of Tel Aviv University and in Rome, guest of the Israeli ambassador Alon Barmet experts and journalists together with other scholars of the Institute.