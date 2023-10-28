Israeli Ground Forces Enter Gaza as Airstrikes Intensify: Latest Updates on the Conflict

Israeli ground forces have entered Gaza overnight, marking a significant expansion of the military operation. Palestinians experienced what they described as the most intense round of airstrikes since Israel began retaliating against the Hamas attack on October 7. Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the expansion and stated that the fighting continues. However, a major ground offensive to seize and hold territory does not seem to be underway yet. The IDF reported hitting 150 underground targets in the north of the enclave, including terrorist tunnels and underground fighting spaces. Gazans who had moved south of Wadi Gaza are in a “protected space” and will receive more food, water, and medicine. The densely-populated enclave, housing over 2 million people, has been facing shortages of water, food, and fuel. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that more than 7,300 people have been killed, and 18,500 more have been wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7. Meanwhile, Gazans mourned the loss of their loved ones after intense Israeli airstrikes, with many gathering at hospitals to receive bodies and attend to the wounded. Communication networks have been cut, leaving hospitals and aid agencies out of contact with their staff on the ground. The World Health Organization and several United Nations agencies have urged for a ceasefire and expressed concern for the safety of their staff and the inability to evacuate patients or reach the injured. However, those with Israeli or international SIM cards have limited communication capabilities.

