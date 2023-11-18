Israeli Military Advances in Gaza: What You Need to Know

Israeli Military Advances Wherever Hamas is Found

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has stated that Israeli troops will advance anywhere Hamas is located, including in southern Gaza, indicating that a ground offensive in the area could be imminent. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not disclosed a plan for Gaza following the military operation. The Israeli military has found at least two hostages dead in the enclave in the last two days and continues to work towards an agreement to free the remaining hostages.

In regard to Gaza hospitals, the majority of them have closed due to shelling or lack of fuel, leading to a shortage of basic necessities. Fuel has recently entered Gaza, and the U.N. has called on Israel to stop using water as a weapon of war in Gaza. The Israeli government’s decision to allow regular fuel deliveries has been met with criticism from some members of the government.

In hostage negotiations, Hamas has demanded that Israel stop flying surveillance drones over Gaza as part of ongoing negotiations to free the hostages, but Israel is unlikely to agree to this request. Several countries have also submitted a petition to the International Criminal Court to investigate potential crimes committed in Palestinian territories.

The current situation in Gaza is dire, with a collapse of water and sewage systems and a severe lack of basic necessities. The Israeli military continues to take action where Hamas is found, while ongoing efforts are being made to negotiate the release of hostages and address the critical humanitarian crisis in the region.