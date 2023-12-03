Israeli Military Resumes Attacks on Gaza Strip, Ceasefire Negotiations Deadlocked

Israeli Army Continues Attacks on Gaza Strip, Conflict Dynamics Intensify

On December 2, the Israeli army continued to attack multiple targets in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army stated that within 24 hours after the temporary ceasefire agreement ended, they attacked more than 400 targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed 100 Hamas strongholds.

According to the health department in the Gaza Strip, since the Israeli army resumed military operations on December 1, about 200 Palestinians have been killed and 589 others injured.

Conflict Dynamics

On the 2nd, the Israeli army bombed the Jebaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip and the still-operating Kamal Adwan Hospital and their surrounding areas that day, causing a large number of casualties. In addition, the Israeli army launched violent air strikes in the Kalala area east of the southern city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, and attacked the Nusayrat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli Military Says it will Expand Military Operations

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel had issued instructions to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip. He said that after the temporary ceasefire agreement ended on December 1, the Israeli army had destroyed 100 Hamas strongholds and would continue with ground operations.

Hamas and Israeli forces exchange fire in northern Gaza Strip

According to a video released by Hamas, Hamas and the Israeli army exchanged fire in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on the 2nd, hitting many Israeli vehicles and observation posts.

Hamas says massive rocket attack on Tel Aviv

According to reports from Al Arabiya TV and other media, the Qassan Brigades, an armed faction affiliated with Hamas, announced a large-scale rocket attack on Tel Aviv, Israel on the evening of the 2nd. An air raid siren sounded in Tel Aviv, and Ben-Gurion International Airport was temporarily closed.

Ceasefire Negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that due to the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations, the negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, returned to Israel. Hamas said it would not exchange detainees with Israel until a full ceasefire was reached.

Humanitarian Situation

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society issued a statement saying that on the 2nd, a group of trucks carrying aid supplies entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Port. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees stated that more than one million people were staying in shelters in the Gaza Strip.

Surrounding Situation

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out air strikes and artillery bombardments on Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah’s earlier attack on northern Israel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement saying that two Iranian military advisers were killed in Israel’s attack on Syria.

The situation in the Gaza Strip and the surrounding areas continues to escalate, leading to a humanitarian crisis. The violence and conflict show no signs of abating, and it is crucial for all parties to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue to bring an end to the loss of life and destruction in the region.

Editor: Zheng Jianlong

Share this: Facebook

X

