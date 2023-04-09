The Israel Defense Forces said three rockets were fired from the direction of Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on the evening of the 8th.

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: According to Israel’s “Jerusalem Post” report, the Israel Defense Forces said that on the evening of the 8th, three rockets were fired from the direction of Syria towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights; in the early morning of the 9th, another three rockets Shooting from Syria to the Golan Heights. On the 9th, the Israeli army retaliated by shelling the Syrian area where the rockets were fired and launched drone strikes.

According to the media report, on the evening of the 8th, a rocket landed in an open area of ​​the Golan Heights, one landed in Jordan, and the other landed in Syria. In the early hours of the 9th, a rocket landed in an open area of ​​the Golan Heights, one was intercepted by the “Iron Dome” defense system, and the third did not enter Israel. The Israeli army reported no casualties.

The Golan Heights region ordered the opening of shelters in southern towns, instructing residents to flee to escape the attack.

According to the “Times of Israel” and “Jerusalem Post”, the Israeli army launched shelling and drone strikes in southern Syria after the second rocket attack, with the aim of destroying the rocket launchers. Later, both Israeli and Syrian media stated that the Israeli army also launched air strikes near the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Associated Press and The Times of Israel quoted the Lebanese news media Al-Mayadeen as saying that a Palestinian militia group headquartered in the Syrian capital Damascus claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on the evening of the 8th. Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recently, the situation between Palestine and Israel has heated up again. Israeli police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the 5th; dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon to the north on the 6th; the Israeli army subsequently launched air strikes on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, claiming that the target was the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement (Hamas). According to the media, the Israeli military has strengthened its forces in the West Bank of the Jordan River and sent soldiers to reinforce the police.