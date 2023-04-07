“Suddenly, at three o’clock, we heard the sound of a shot and got up. We thought things had calmed down, but after ten minutes four or five F-16 missiles hit the same spot near the house. Obviously there was panic, fear and terror among the children and women, especially in the middle of the night while they were sleeping.” As Muhammad Mahera resident Palestinian man Gaza Cityin the neighborhood affected by the Israeli air strikes and missiles which have generated real craters near the houses.