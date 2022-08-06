Original title: Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues, Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip have caused 15 deaths and 125 injuries

15 killed, 125 wounded in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

[Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip have caused 15 deaths and 125 injuries]Financial Associated Press, August 6th, the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (Jehad) in the Gaza Strip continues. The Israeli army continued to dispatch fighter jets and ground artillery to attack multiple targets such as training bases, weapons warehouses, and observation posts organized by Jahad. According to the Palestinian Gaza Strip health department, since the afternoon of the 5th, the military operation launched by the Israeli army has killed 15 people and injured 125 people in the Gaza Strip. The dead included Tayseer Jabari, a senior commander of the "Quds Brigade" affiliated to Jihad, and a 5-year-old child.

