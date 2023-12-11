Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Death Toll Rises and Humanitarian Crisis Grows

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues to escalate, with the death toll on both sides surpassing 19,600 people. The Israeli army issued an announcement on December 11 requiring residents of northern Gaza to evacuate southward, emphasizing that the area has become a war zone. Hamas has also intensified its attacks, targeting settlements on Israel’s southern border. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached a critical point, with residents forced to flee southward and wait for days to receive much-needed relief aid.

The devastating impact of the conflict is evident in the increasing death toll, with the Gaza health department reporting 208 deaths in the past few hours due to Israeli attacks. The Palestinian Ministry of Health also stated that 275 people had died in the West Bank. On the Israeli side, the number of deaths is approximately 1,200. This has resulted in the death of more than 19,600 people on both sides of Palestine and Israel.

The situation has prompted international concern, with calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire, warning that the situation is rapidly deteriorating into a disaster. The United Nations General Assembly will also resume an emergency special session to discuss the situation between Palestine and Israel.

Amidst this crisis, the World Health Organization has warned that the health system in the Gaza Strip is on the brink of collapse. Only 14 of 36 hospitals are partially operational, with two-thirds of primary health care centers unable to operate. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that a ceasefire is the only way to protect the residents of the Gaza Strip and called on all parties to seek consensus and find a solution through dialogue.

The ongoing conflict and resulting humanitarian crisis have raised international concerns. As the situation continues to worsen, the urgent need for a ceasefire and the protection of civilian lives becomes increasingly critical.