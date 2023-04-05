Israeli police attacked dozens of worshipers in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, injuring seven, according to eyewitnesses.

The attack took place in the early hours of April 5, with Israeli police claiming they were responding to “riots”.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported injuries, but did not give details on how many were injured. The group said in a statement that the Israeli army was preventing its medical staff from reaching Al-Aqsa.

“I was sitting on a chair reciting the Qur’an,” an elderly woman who was sitting outside the mosque with difficulty breathing told Reuters, crying as she said, “They dropped the bombs and one of them hit the my chest.”

Israeli police said in a statement that officers were forced into the mosque compound after “masked agitators” used fireworks, sticks and stones to lock themselves inside the mosque.

“As the police entered, a large group of agitators threw stones and fired fireworks at them from inside the mosque,” the statement said, adding that one police officer was injured in the leg.

Tensions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been high for months. With major religious holidays – Ramadan for Muslims and Passover for Jews – coming together, there are fears of more violence.

Palestinian organizations have condemned the latest attack on worshipers and have characterized it as a crime.

Nabil Abu Rudeneh, spokesman for Palestinian President Abbas Mahmoud, said, “We warn the occupying side not to cross the red line at the holy site, as this will lead to an explosion of the situation.”

Jordan, which has served as custodian of Jerusalem’s Christian and Islamic holy sites under a status quo arrangement since the 1967 war, condemned Israel’s “blatant” attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque courtyard.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s foreign ministry also called on Israel to immediately stop its “blatant attacks” on al-Aqsa worshipers.

“Unprecedented crime”

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism – Judaism calls it the “Temple Mount”. The clashes here have repeatedly sparked deadly cross-border wars between Israel and the Gaza Strip authority Hamas – most recently in 2021.

Hamas condemned the latest attack as an “unprecedented crime” and called on Palestinians in the West Bank to “gather to Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend it”.

Several rockets were fired at Israel from northern Gaza following the violence in al-Aqsa.

The Israeli military said five rockets were intercepted by air defenses around the city of Sderot in southern Israel, while four more landed in uninhabited areas.

In Gaza, dozens of demonstrators took to the streets overnight to burn tires in protest.

They chanted – “We vow to defend and protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, according to AFP.

Palestinians see the Al-Aqsa Mosque as one of the few national symbols over which they retain some control. They fear, however, that Jewish groups will slowly encroach on the mosque, as they have done with the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, nearly half of which has been turned into a synagogue since 1967.

Palestinians also fear attempts by the far-right Israeli movement to demolish Islamic structures in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and build a Jewish shrine in its place.