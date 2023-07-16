Home » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from hospital
On Sunday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital where he was rushed to hospital on Saturday, after accusing a widespread sense of vertigo, probably caused by dehydration. Netanyahu is 73 years old and has undergone various clinical tests, including a heart monitoring, at the Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. The tests did not find any irregularities, the doctors who visited him defined him in “excellent condition” and provided him with a cardiac monitoring tool for “routine daily checks”.

Hospital sources reported Saturday at al Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu reportedly passed out while at his home in Caesarea, and hit his head. In a video as he left the hospital, Netanyahu explained that he had spent a whole day “under the sun, without water, without a hat: not a good idea”. Sheba Medical Center has confirmed the diagnosis of dehydration, while the usual meeting of the prime minister’s staff scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Monday.

