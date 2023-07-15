Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been rushed to hospital but is said to be in good condition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon. Netanyahu, who is 73, is currently at Sheba Medical Center in the city of Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv. No details are known, but his press office has made it known that the prime minister is in good condition and that he is undergoing some tests. According to reports from hospital sources al Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu reportedly passed out while at his home in Caesarea, and hit his head. The same sources also claim that he had had chest pains. At the moment there are no official confirmations in this regard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

