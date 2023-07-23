Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone pacemaker surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was operated in the night between Saturday and Sunday for the implantation of a pacemaker in a hospital east of Tel Aviv, in Israel. According to information provided by doctors, Netanyahu is in good condition and will be discharged from hospital on Monday, in time to participate in the parliamentary vote on the controversial justice reform, wanted by his conservative government at the center of street protests that have been going on for months in Israel.

In mid-July, Netanyahu was rushed to hospital with illness, initially attributed to probable heatstroke due to dehydration. Further investigations had led to monitoring the prime minister’s heartbeat for a few days, with the consequent decision to proceed with a permanent implant to control the pulse and intervene in the event of arrhythmias and heart problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

