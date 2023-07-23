Home » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone pacemaker surgery
World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone pacemaker surgery

by admin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone pacemaker surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was operated in the night between Saturday and Sunday for the implantation of a pacemaker in a hospital east of Tel Aviv, in Israel. According to information provided by doctors, Netanyahu is in good condition and will be discharged from hospital on Monday, in time to participate in the parliamentary vote on the controversial justice reform, wanted by his conservative government at the center of street protests that have been going on for months in Israel.

In mid-July, Netanyahu was rushed to hospital with illness, initially attributed to probable heatstroke due to dehydration. Further investigations had led to monitoring the prime minister’s heartbeat for a few days, with the consequent decision to proceed with a permanent implant to control the pulse and intervene in the event of arrhythmias and heart problems.

See also  attempted murder hypothesis for female peers

You may also like

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Emergency...

40 degrees in Catania, 39 in Palermo

Importance of historic ruling on home rentals pending...

Aleksandar Mitrović does not train in Fulham, he...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing http://news.cnhubei.com/content/2023-07/23/content_16257542.html

Daily horoscope June 23 | Fun

Whatsapp reverses, “too many crashes”: here’s the problem

Municipality of Palermo, after the Budget, the changes...

Nagorno-Karabakh, negotiations stalled with Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister:...

South Africa Promises to Arrest Putin at BRICS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy