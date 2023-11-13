Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Rejects Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Rejects International Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected calls from the international community for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This comes after Arab leaders meeting at a summit in Riyadh and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate end to the violence.

The humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave has continued to deteriorate, particularly due to shortages of fuel and electricity in hospitals, rendering most of them almost non-functional. The UN has also reported that the four large hospitals in Gaza are completely surrounded by the Israeli Army.

Netanyahu has stated that Israel will maintain its military presence in Gaza until they manage to “eradicate Hamas” and free nearly 240 hostages held by Palestinian militias. He asserted that only when Israel accomplishes these objectives will a ceasefire be possible.

This declaration comes following an emergency summit in Saudi Arabia, in which Arab countries called for an end to the war and for Israel to be held accountable for its actions.

The war has taken a devastating toll, with more than 1,200 Israeli deaths due to a Hamas attack on October 7 and over 11,100 deaths and at least 28,000 injured from Israeli bombings on the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli offensive has resulted in the suspension of operations at Al Shifa hospital, the largest health center in Gaza, due to fuel shortages, resulting in the death of a baby in an incubator. The deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to raise concerns among humanitarian organizations and the international community.