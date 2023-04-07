Airstrikes were carried out overnight by the Israeli military against the Gaza strip and the south of Lebanonas a reaction to the rocket launch from the Palestinian territories. The spokesman of the Idf (Israeli defense forces) reported that there were more than ten goals of Hamas hit by air force in Gaza, while three were attacked in Lebanon. From the streak against Israel, he added, they have been launched in the past few hours 44 races: one hit a house in Sderot without causing casualties, 14 fell in an open area, eight were intercepted, 12 fell into the sea and nine inside the strip itself. The army educated residents around Gaza about stay in shelters until further notice.

The offensive in Lebanon scores un’escalation in the region after the Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa mosque, the most sensitive sacred place in Jerusalem. The attacks of the army of Tel Aviv risk involving the Lebanese militia in the fighting Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia and anti-Zionist group, armed with thousands of rockets and missiles, which dominates much of southern Lebanon. After contacts between the parties, the UN interposition force in Lebanon (Unifil) assured that the governments of Beirut and Tel Aviv “they don’t want a war” and invited “a cease all action” on both sides of the border. Hamas calls the Israeli raid “a brazen aggression”.