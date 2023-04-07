Home World Israeli raid in Gaza and southern Lebanon: the army recalls the reservists. The UN: “Cease all action”
World

Israeli raid in Gaza and southern Lebanon: the army recalls the reservists. The UN: “Cease all action”

by admin
Israeli raid in Gaza and southern Lebanon: the army recalls the reservists. The UN: “Cease all action”

Airstrikes were carried out overnight by the Israeli military against the Gaza strip and the south of Lebanonas a reaction to the rocket launch from the Palestinian territories. The spokesman of the Idf (Israeli defense forces) reported that there were more than ten goals of Hamas hit by air force in Gaza, while three were attacked in Lebanon. From the streak against Israel, he added, they have been launched in the past few hours 44 races: one hit a house in Sderot without causing casualties, 14 fell in an open area, eight were intercepted, 12 fell into the sea and nine inside the strip itself. The army educated residents around Gaza about stay in shelters until further notice. And as a result of the attacks decided, in addition to the strengthening of regular troops displaced in the central military zonewhich includes the West Bankthe recall of reservists employed in the air defenses and aviation.

The offensive in Lebanon scores un’escalation in the region after the Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa mosque, the most sensitive sacred place in Jerusalem. The attacks of the army of Tel Aviv risk involving the Lebanese militia in the fighting Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia and anti-Zionist group, armed with thousands of rockets and missiles, which dominates much of southern Lebanon. After contacts between the parties, the UN interposition force in Lebanon (Unifil) assured that the governments of Beirut and Tel Aviv “they don’t want a war” and invited “a cease all action” on both sides of the border. Hamas calls the Israeli raid “a brazen aggression”.

See also  Nicola Valente, the essential joker of Corini's Palermo

Previous Article

Lula, five years after his unjust incarceration there are fears of new maneuvers on the right to discredit him

next

Next article

Shock video in the USA: the agents want to stop a young man but he leaves again with the policeman on board. Seventeen year old killed in Washington DC

next

You may also like

Palermo, the ‘ghosts’ of cocaine and that cruel...

Turin Market – Confirmation arrives: Juric’s goal says...

Bologna / Sfumato transfer market in January, it...

Ivan Šolić makes weather forecasts for weddings |...

Romelu Lukaku miss against Salernitana | Sport

queues in St. Petersburg to buy euros and...

Journey to Izyum, the destruction seven months after...

The exceptional expulsion of two Democratic congressmen from...

Two Israeli women have been killed in an...

Lula, five years after his unjust incarceration there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy