Israeli reservists against the Netanyahu government’s justice reform: more than a thousand ready not to answer the call

“I have already warned my commander and my soldiers. It was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. There’s no turning back, the sacred cow of the military service she was slaughtered.” The words that the Maggiore Nir Avishai Cohenan Israeli army reservist, has released to the online newspaper in recent days Middle East Eye they are full of bitterness e you fears which are also echoed in the words of his colleague, the retired general and commander of the Air Force, Eitan ben Eliyahu: “We are heading towards disaster”. The approval by the Knesset of the first phase of the discussion reform of the judicial system prosecuted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu – essentially aimed at weakening the prerogatives of the Supreme Court – seems to have tilted a plane that had already lost its balance in early March.

In those days, the increasingly insistent pressure for reform by the executive had prompted the first Israeli reservists to announce in protest the interruption of their training and their willingness to answer calls to arms. Thirty-seven of the forty reservist members of the 69 battalion – an elite air force responsible, for example, for dozens of attacks on Iranian targets on Syrian territory in recent years, starting with that on an alleged nuclear reactor of Deir Ezzor in 2007 – they had thus decided to express their opposition to the reform process, followed in the following weeks by other 180 reserve pilots and commanders.

A haemorrhage that hasn’t stopped, but which instead seems to be taking on greater strength day by day, with a series of risks for the Armed Forces and for the stability of the country itself. As reported by the Jerusalem Postfollowing the approval two weeks ago of the limitation of the “reasonableness clause” (thanks to which the Supreme Court could block some government decisions), another 120 reservists announced in turn the boycott. And in the days immediately leading up to the Knesset vote, 60 reservist members of the intelligence unit known as the Havatzalot – who trains agents destined for roles in the Military Intelligence Directorate – delivered four letters to Prime Minister Netanyahu warning him of the damage that the cancellation of the reasonableness clause could cause on the architecture of deterrence against Iran e Hezbollah.

An alert confirmed by the Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallantwho in front of the members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee reiterated how “the refusal to serve by a growing number of reservists could damage the long-term ability to fight of the army, even if at the moment the damage is limited”. A few numbers help put the phenomenon into perspective: before the vote, the total number of reservists who had announced their “resignations” in case of approval amounted to 1,142 units, including 235 fighter pilots, 98 transport aircraft, 89 of helicopter and 173 drone operators. Just two days after the vote, another 120 reservists joined. In total, there would be about 10 thousand those – divided into at least 40 different units and united in protest under the banner “Brothers in Arms” – to have declared his/her self-suspension.

The situation appears very opaque and in some ways paradoxical: if it is true that the reservists are essentially citizens and volunteers, which is why their unavailability does not constitute a drop in regular personnel, the Israeli one has always boasted the appellation of “People’s Army”and why leverage is mandatory for women and men (but not for Torah scholars, in the ultra-Orthodox segment who make up 13% of the population), and because without the reservists – who total 490,000 – the Armed Forces are numerically small.

There are those who fear that, with such a dynamic underway, the army could be caught unprepared or even find itself in the numerical incapacity to support a conflict, but there is also a sinister fear of the opposite sign: namely that the executive , supporting and resorting to its own traditional approach, wants to “test” the ability of the Armed Forces by opening or reopening a war front, which also has the usual function of diversion.

This fracture in the army, then, was opened by the most right-wing government in the history of the country, made up of politicians who have always flavored their platform with a marked militaristic rhetoricas well as promoted a number of operations that often led to the belief that military cadres had a much greater share of substantial power than the procedural aspects of Israeli democracy make it appear. It is bizarre, then, to hear Netanyahu’s cabinet ministers calling “traitors” of military decorations. Even more so to see them as gods “Guardians of Democracy” and civil primacy against what are perceived as attempts to sabotage the army by the reservists themselves and sabotage of the electoral mandate by the judiciary whose prerogatives are being limited.

However, the split does not seem to be limited to these areas: even a small but growing group of parliamentarians from the Likud – Netanyahu’s party – is starting to show its impatience with the reform, led by the head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelsteinwho fears a clear split in the majority.

The country, and not just the Army or the parliamentary arena, is increasingly dividedat war with himself before his enemies: a recent survey conducted by Maariva leading Israeli newspaper, reported that 58% of Israelis fear civil war36% believe that judicial reform should be stopped immediately and 22% believe on the contrary that it should be imposed at any cost.

