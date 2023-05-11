Home » Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza Strip despite Egyptian-brokered ceasefire
World

Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza Strip despite Egyptian-brokered ceasefire

by admin
Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza Strip despite Egyptian-brokered ceasefire

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, rocket attacks and airstrikes continued between the Gaza Strip and Israel, despite the ceasefire that had been agreed between the two sides thanks to Egypt’s mediation: in recent days, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 27 Palestinians, including at least 10 civilians, according to data of the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to the WAFA news agency there are at least 64 injured, including many women and children.

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have been going on for a few days: 15 Palestinians were killed in the night between Monday and Tuesday, again according to estimates made by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to statements by the Israeli army, among the Palestinians killed were three members of the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which operates mainly in the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by many Western countries, including the United States: the The Israeli military said the three, including one of the group’s leaders, Ali Ghali, were killed by hitting a residential complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

See also  Retired US general: If Russia uses nuclear weapons, the United States and its allies will kill the Russian army | Russia | Leman | Petraeus

You may also like

Imran Khan: The reasoning behind ex-Pakistan PM’s arrest...

Google Pixel 7a specs comparison | MobIT

News Udinese – New ballot for Sottil /...

Enrico Oldoini died, the director who marked the...

9 dead in Kenya due to unknown infectious...

A minor from Subotica has the names of...

Udinese – We play on Sunday / Sottil...

On the border between the United States and...

Arrests due to misuse of EPS | Info

“We live in an underground 30 km from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy