Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza Strip despite Egyptian-brokered ceasefire

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, rocket attacks and airstrikes continued between the Gaza Strip and Israel, despite the ceasefire that had been agreed between the two sides thanks to Egypt’s mediation: in recent days, Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 27 Palestinians, including at least 10 civilians, according to data of the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to the WAFA news agency there are at least 64 injured, including many women and children.

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have been going on for a few days: 15 Palestinians were killed in the night between Monday and Tuesday, again according to estimates made by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to statements by the Israeli army, among the Palestinians killed were three members of the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which operates mainly in the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by many Western countries, including the United States: the The Israeli military said the three, including one of the group’s leaders, Ali Ghali, were killed by hitting a residential complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.