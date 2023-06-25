Israeli security agencies have labeled recent settler attacks on Palestinians “national terrorism.”

The heads of the main Israeli security agencies – army, police and internal intelligence – released a statement in which they called the recent violence committed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank “national terrorism”, and called on the government to take adequate countermeasures. This definition has provoked a rather angry reaction from some of the more nationalist members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government.

Settlers are Israeli citizens who have built settlements in territories that according to the majority of the international community belong to Palestinians, namely East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and which should be part of a future Palestinian state. However, these territories are largely militarily occupied by the Israeli army. In recent weeks, in response to a series of clashes between Palestinian militants and the army, settlers have raided several Palestinian civilian settlements. On Saturday, for example, they set fire to two houses in the village of Umm Safa, near Ramallah.

This increase in violence on the part of the settlers has worried the security services, which have precisely spoken of “national terrorism” and have evoked reinforced countermeasures. The Shin Bet, the internal security service, has announced that to counter new violence by the settlers it will make use of the practice of “administrative detention”, i.e. the indiscriminate arrests that are usually used against Palestinian suspects. The more extremist members of Netanyahu’s government have reacted rather harshly. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, for example, said that “attempting to equate homicidal Arab terrorism with civilian reactions, however serious, is immoral and dangerous.”