Israeli Troops Battle Hamas in Northern Gaza, Putting Local Hospitals on the Front Lines

Thursday, September 11, 2023 – 16:37

Israeli troops are engaged in intense fighting with Hamas militants in the northern Gaza Strip, with local hospitals bearing the brunt of the conflict. The situation has escalated to the point where Gaza residents are expressing concern that Israeli forces are getting closer to Shifa hospital, which Israel has accused Hamas of using as a command center.

Reports from Gaza City, a known stronghold for Hamas in the northern part of the territory, indicate that Israeli tanks have been stationed around the city. Both sides have caused heavy casualties to each other in fierce street fighting. The situation has deteriorated further as the civilian population in the besieged Palestinian territory continues to suffer.

The conflict escalated on October 7 when Hamas launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel, prompting a retaliatory strike from Israel on Gaza. According to Israeli statistics, the attack resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and approximately 240 hostages were taken. This has been described as the worst bloodshed in Israel’s 75-year history.

Israel, committed to the destruction of Hamas, has reported the deaths of 33 soldiers in ground operations advancing into central Gaza. On Wednesday, the Israeli military announced that it had captured a compound known as Compound 17 in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, following 10 hours of intense ground and underground fighting with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants.

The Israeli military footage showed soldiers discovering a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility inside a residential building. The armed wing of Hamas has claimed to have killed more Israeli soldiers than reported and destroyed dozens of tanks, bulldozers, and other vehicles.

Despite the main fighting being concentrated in the north, the southern areas of Gaza are also frequently under attack. Amidst this backdrop, a meeting is scheduled to take place in Paris, involving Arab states, Western powers, members of the Group of 20, and non-governmental organizations such as Doctors Without Borders. The objective of the meeting is to discuss measures to ease the suffering in Gaza, with the establishment of a maritime corridor to transport humanitarian aid and evacuate the wounded being one of the options under consideration.

