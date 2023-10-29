Israeli Warplanes Strike Near Gaza’s Largest Hospital Amid Escalating Conflict with Hamas

Israeli Warplanes Strike Near Gaza’s Largest Hospital, Raising Concerns for Civilians

Early Sunday morning, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes near Gaza’s largest hospital, according to residents. The hospital, which was already packed with patients and tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter, faced even more danger as Israel targeted the area. Israel claims that Hamas, the militia ruling Gaza, had a command post under the hospital, although evidence supporting the claim is scarce.

These airstrikes occurred just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “second phase” of the ongoing war with Hamas. This announcement came three weeks after Hamas made a brutal incursion into Israel on October 7.

In an expanded ground offensive, tanks and infantry entered Gaza over the weekend. The Israeli authorities described this move as a necessary escalation in the conflict, as Israel continued its bombardment by land, sea, and air. The intensity of the bombardment has left the 2.3 million people of Gaza isolated, with communication lines cut off. However, some communication was restored on Sunday morning.

The latest airstrikes have destroyed most of the roads leading to the Shifa hospital, located in the northern half of Gaza. Israel has ordered evacuations, claiming that most of the population has already fled south. However, hundreds of thousands of people remain, including thousands seeking shelter in Shifa. The situation has become increasingly difficult for those in need of medical attention.

Residents described the recent attacks as the most violent, intense, and destructive since the war began. Israeli air and ground offensives have left many feeling isolated and trapped in the besieged territory. Mahmoud al-Sawah, sheltering in the hospital, stated, “It seems like they want to isolate the area.” Another Gaza resident, Abdallah Sayed, echoed this sentiment, calling the attacks “the most violent and intense” since the conflict started.

Israel initially did not comment on reports of attacks near Shifa hospital. However, the military did present computer-generated images and interrogations of captured Hamas fighters that purportedly showed Hamas facilities in and around the hospital. Similar claims have been made before, but Israel has yet to provide definitive proof.

As tensions escalate, the pressure on the Israeli government to secure the release of the approximately 230 hostages captured in the October 7 attack increases. Desperate relatives met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on Saturday, expressing their support for an exchange of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Hamas’s top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, offered to release all hostages if Israel releases thousands of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons. However, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, dismissed the offer as “psychological terror.”

In a televised news conference, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s determination to recover all captives and stated that the ongoing ground operation would aid in achieving this mission. He also acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation into the “debacle” of October 7, where over 1,400 people died, stating that everyone would have to answer questions, including himself.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza continues to rise. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the death toll reached just over 7,700 people since the war began, with 377 deaths occurring since Friday night. Most of the victims were women and children.

The communications blackout caused by the conflict has completely paralyzed the health network, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Neighbors are unable to call for ambulances, relying on emergency teams to respond based on the sound of artillery rounds and shelling. Approximately 1,700 people are still trapped under the rubble, desperately in need of assistance.