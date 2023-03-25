Home World Israel’s defense minister calls for a halt to Netanyahu’s justice reform. “Danger to National Security”
Yoav GallantIsrael’s defense minister, has called for the disputed justice reform bill to be withdrawn on national security grounds.

The judicial reform law “must be stopped immediately,” Gallant, one of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s closest allies, said in a speech to the nation. “We need to rediscover national unity. Already now – Gallant continued – there is a clear, immediate and concrete danger to our national security”.

Gallant, who has said he is willing to pay “a personal price” for his ideas, has asked that the blocking of the law be accompanied by a blockage of demonstrations and the beginning of “a dialogue of reconciliation between the parties”.

Even the army is split

«The current events in Israeli society – Gallant said again – also involve the armed forces. From all sides come feelings of anger, pain and utter disappointment of an intensity I have never seen before. I see how the source of our strength is eroding. As Defense Minister of Israel, I say most clearly that the divisions that are taking place in our society are also penetrating the army and other security institutions.

The reform envisages a drastic reduction in the autonomy of the judiciary, which would be subject to that of the government.

