«Israel’s goal is to push the people of Gaza into the Sinai peninsula» – Corriere TV

Pediatrician Ibrahim Abeed hypothesizes “ethnic cleansing” in Israel’s intentions

Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Jenin / CorriereTv

Ethnic cleansing to push people to move towards the south of Gaza: this is the hypothesis put forward by the Israeli doctor Ibrahim Abeed, pediatrician at the Jenin hospital.

He explains: «I don’t think it’s the truth that the Israelis targeted the hospital because Hamas has tunnels underneath there. I think the real intention is to expel and force people to flee from the north to the south of Gaza. Israel has never shown an obvious presence of Hamas militants here or tunnels under the hospital. He assumes there are tunnels under the hospital. But that doesn’t give Israel the right to bomb a hospital. I believe that the objective of the war brought by Israel to Gaza is ethnic cleansing and repopulation of Gaza, trying if possible to move them towards the Sinai peninsula”

November 14, 2023 – Updated November 14, 2023, 5:05 pm

