Israel’s Intensifying Ground Operations in Gaza Enter Second Phase: A Difficult and Long Battle

Israel continues to bomb Gaza Strip after Hamas raid

Israel’s ground operations in Gaza mark the “second phase” of the war with Hamas, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a televised speech on Saturday (October 28), he stated that more Israeli ground troops would enter Gaza and that Israeli military commanders have been deployed throughout the territory. Netanyahu also met with the families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas, expressing that rescuing the hostages is part of the military’s core objectives.

Leaflets warning of a “battleground” situation have been distributed in Gaza City, urging residents to head south. However, civilians in Gaza remain cut off from the outside world, with phone lines and internet connections disconnected for most people. Additionally, in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s accusation of war crimes, Netanyahu withdrew Israel’s diplomats, expressing anger and defending the Israel Defense Forces as a “moral army.”

Attack on Gaza hospital leaves heavy casualties, Israel and Hamas hold differing views

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed surprise at Israel’s escalation of military attacks on Gaza. He has noted a growing international consensus on the need for a humanitarian effort to mediate the conflict. Guterres has called for at least a temporary suspension of fighting for humanitarian purposes, criticizing Israel for its catastrophic consequences resulting from the escalated bombings, which undermine humanitarian goals. The health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza reported over 8,000 deaths since Israeli retaliatory bombings started.

The United Nations General Assembly recently called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas to allow more aid to be delivered to Gaza. However, Israel rejected the resolution. Since the Hamas raid on October 7, 1,400 Israelis have died and 229 have been kidnapped. Israel continues bombing Gaza in retaliation. The current hostage crisis has put pressure on Israeli leadership to ensure the safe release of hostages, with demands coming from relatives and people from all walks of life.

What is the second phase of war?

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant has outlined a three-phase war plan. The first phase involved destroying Hamas infrastructure. The second phase, currently being executed, aims to eliminate sporadic resistance. After the third phase, Israel will no longer assume responsibility for Gaza operations, seeking new security guarantees for Israeli citizens.

Hamasti hostage exchange

Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar has expressed a willingness to release all hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing all Hamas prisoners in prisons. Netanyahu confirmed that an exchange agreement had been discussed by Israel’s war cabinet, but he did not provide specifics. The current hostage crisis has placed the Israeli leadership under pressure from relatives and people demanding the safe release of hostages.

Concerns over humanitarian law violations

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned against the catastrophic consequences of Israel’s ground military operation in Gaza, stressing its potential to cause the death of thousands of civilians. Türk urged both sides and influential countries in the region to de-escalate the conflict. He criticized the Israeli military’s intensive attacks, stating that they have brought a new level of violence and suffering to the crisis. Türk also highlighted the impact of the Israeli attacks on telecommunications facilities, resulting in internet shutdowns and cutting Gazans off from the outside world.

Analysis: Anxiety among families of Israeli hostages

Paul Adams, BBC diplomatic correspondent based in Jerusalem, reports that hopes of a suspension of Israeli assault on Gaza to secure the release of hostages have been dashed. Netanyahu views the battle in the context of a “3,000-year battle for the survival of the Jewish people,” asserting that defeating Hamas is the primary goal. However, relatives and friends of the hostages remain deeply worried and seek reassurance that their loved ones will not be executed by Hamas. Netanyahu expressed his broken heart after meeting the families and emphasized that there is no contradiction between defeating Hamas and bringing the hostages home. Defense Minister Galant further suggested that continued strikes on Hamas would increase the likelihood of reaching an agreement and securing the release of the hostages.

