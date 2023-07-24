Title: Israel’s Parliament Passes Controversial “Reasonableness” Bill, Sparks Legal Challenges

Subtitle: The law could trigger a constitutional crisis as opponents warn of threats to democracy

Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, has approved the highly contentious “reasonableness” bill with a unanimous vote of 64 to 0. All members of the ruling coalition supported the bill, while members of the opposition walked out of the Chamber during the vote.

The bill, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, aims to strip the Supreme Court of its authority to declare government decisions as unreasonable. The doctrine of reasonableness, commonly used in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, allows courts to assess the constitutionality and legality of legislation and ensure decisions made by public officials are fair.

Earlier this year, Israel’s Prime Minister removed his key ally, Aryeh Deri, from all ministerial posts after a High Court ruling deemed it unreasonable to appoint him due to his criminal convictions. The principle of reasonableness was applied in this case.

The reasonableness bill is part of a larger package of judicial reforms in Israel. Other measures include granting the far-right coalition government greater control over judge appointments and removing independent legal advisers from government ministries. Proponents argue that these reforms rebalance power among courts, lawmakers, and the executive branch.

However, opponents view the bill as a potential coup, warning that it could transform Israel into a dictatorship by removing essential checks on government actions and consolidating power in the hands of the executive.

Responding to the bill’s approval, the Israel Bar Association announced it is preparing a legal challenge. The association argues that the legislation changes the fundamental structure of Israel’s democracy. They have requested the Supreme Court to strike down the reasonableness law and block its application until a ruling is made.

The passage of the “reasonableness” bill has already sparked a constitutional crisis, with the Movement for Quality Government filing a petition with the Supreme Court immediately after its approval. The organization seeks to have the law declared illegal and contends that it threatens the democratic fabric of Israel.

Should the Supreme Court rule the reasonableness law to be unreasonable, thereby invalidating the legislation that limits the Court’s powers, a constitutional crisis between the government and the judiciary could unfold. The potential ramifications of such a clash are significant for the future of Israeli democracy.

Note: The article remains impartial by presenting both sides of the argument and focusing on the potential consequences of the “reasonableness” bill’s passage.

