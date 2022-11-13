Home World Istanbul, explosion in the center: “There are dead”. Many bodies on the ground
Istanbul, explosion in the center: “There are dead”. Many bodies on the ground

ISTANBUL – A strong explosion occurred in the busy shopping street of Istiqlal, in the heart of Istanbul. The governor Ali Yerlikaya explained that “We are dead”. The injured are at least 11. In the videos released on social networks – some taken by surveillance cameras – you can see the instant of the explosion on the pedestrian street and immediately afterwards bloody bodies on the ground.

Istanbul, the moment of the explosion and the flight of people

The explosion occurred shortly after 4pm (2pm in Italy), when the crowds on Istiqlal Street are particularly dense, NTV TV channel reported. Many ambulances and fire trucks are on site.

According to the Turkish CNN, the explosion could have been caused by a parcel bomb or a suicide bomber.

Between 2015 and 2017, Turkey was hit by numerous attacks, especially by ISIS.

