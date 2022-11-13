A strong explosion, at 14.20 Italian time, in the heart of Istanbul. A probable attack which, according to Governor Ali Yerlikaya, caused at least four deaths and 38 injuries. The explosion occurred in Istiklal Street, the shopping street in the Beyoglu district. The attack has not yet been claimed. According to CNN Turk, two hypotheses resist: a bomb hidden in a sack or a kamikaze. Turkish media showed videos of ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istiklal Street. In the many testimonies published on Twitter, a loud roar is heard accompanied by an orange flash that pierces the way and immediately after many bloody bodies on the ground. The Sunday afternoon crowd panicked and fled to the side streets. Immediate intervention by the police who cleared the streets. An attack that plunges Turkey back into the darkest years in which it was the target of ISIS. The mayor of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu among the first to intervene at the site of the explosion: “It is a moment of great pain, now we must let the investigations speak.” President Erdogan instead spoke of a “Vile attack”.

A video posted online showed flames bursting and a loud bang as pedestrians and tourists turned and ran. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police on the spot. The cause of the explosion was unclear. Social media users reported that the shops were closed and the boulevard was closed. The boulevard is a busy thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals alike, lined with shops and restaurants.

The videos on twitter: the roar and the flames

A blaze and a bang as people strolling along Istiklal boulevard stop and turn back. These are a few seconds of the first videos that began to circulate on the web, in particular on Twitter, regarding the explosion that took place in Istanbul. Other videos show ambulances and police vehicles operating along the avenue, amid sirens and screams of people. In a video, posted among others by Fadi Al-Qadi, a lawyer and human rights activist, you can see images of people lying on the ground, hit by the explosion.

Turkey: it is forbidden to publish news about the explosion

The Turkish authorities have imposed – for safety reasons – a temporary ban on the publication of news on the explosion of Istiklal Street in Istanbul. This was reported by Tass citing an official statement. Between 2015 and 2017, Turkey was hit by numerous attacks, especially by ISIS.

Tajani: “We are contacting Italians in Istanbul”

“Terrible images from Istanbul. Italy expresses its closeness to the Turkish government and people and its heartfelt condolences for the innocent victims. Our crisis unit is monitoring the situation and contacting our compatriots ». Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes on Twitter.