Here they are, the numbers. The hole produced by building bonuses and the recalculation of transferable tax credits brings the 2022 deficit to 8%, almost three points more than the figure that would have been generated by real growth of +3.7%, lower than +3.9% of the preliminary estimates but still higher than the +3.6% indicated in November by the government in the Nadef. The blow from Superbonus and its surroundings is also being felt in 2021, which leads to a deficit of 9% against the 7.2% written in the official public finance documents, while good news comes from debt: last year closed with a deficit at 144.7% of GDP, one point below the level envisaged by the government programme, precisely thanks to slightly more lively growth than expected.

Tax rebates that have escaped the forecasts

The numbers on GDP and public administration debt released by Istat bring straight to the archive weeks of abstract debates on building bonuses, and measure the blow brought by a dynamic of tax rebates that soon escaped the control of forecasts. As expected, the most relevant changes come from the changes in the accounting criteria for Superbonus and bonus facades, which, as agreed by Eurostat and Istat, must be charged in full in the year in which they are generated when they are considered “payable” due to their “transferability to third parties ” (the assignments of credits) and the possibility of being used “in compensation with other tax debts”.

The Istat calculation

This recalculation, explains Istat, increases the deficit-to-GDP ratio by two decimals in 2020, and by 1.8 points in 2021. The change in accounting direction does not, however, affect the debt, which obviously continues to be calculated on the basis of the need. Here the crucial news is positive, because in 2022 the debt/GDP stops at 144.7% without reaching the 145.7% calculated at the beginning of November by the revised version of the Update Note to the Def. The key indicator for measuring the health of public finances is pushed downwards first of all by real growth which stands at 3.7%, with a gap of one decimal compared to the +3.6% estimated by the government, then helped by inflation which raises the nominal product.

The boost to GDP

The strongest boost comes from trade and tourism which bring a +10.4% also thanks to spending on hotels and restaurants that grew by 26.3% in 2022 compared to a 2021 still held back by the pandemic and the restrictions of the color regions. Obviously, the momentum of construction was also strong, growing by 10.2%: since the sector accounts for about 5% of total GDP, their contribution to growth can therefore be calculated as +0.5% overall.

Mef: government committed to sustainable exit from non-replicable measures

And the position taken by the Ministry of the Economy arrives shortly: «The MEF takes note of the decisions of the independent statistical institutes which put a firm point on the accounting matter, the repercussions on the balance sheet of the building bonuses and the assignments of credits introduced to starting from 2020. The government with transparency, consistency and responsibility is committed to ensuring a sustainable exit from measures that cannot be replicated in the same forms. The correction of the rules on building bonuses was the indispensable prerequisite for the protection of public finances for 2023, reversing a negative trend certified today by Istat. Likewise, the government is working with all stakeholders to solve the serious financial liquidity problem of companies inherited from imprudent credit transfer measures not adequately assessed in their impacts at the time of their introduction.