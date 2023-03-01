Home World Istat: 8% deficit in 2022, construction bonuses weigh
Istat: 8% deficit in 2022, construction bonuses weigh

Istat: 8% deficit in 2022, construction bonuses weigh

Italia

The impact of tax credits, in particular the Superbonus, weighed on the calculation

In 2022, the Italian deficit/GDP ratio stood at 8% against Nadef estimates of 5.6%. Istat communicates it, specifying that the impact of tax credits, in particular of the Superbonus, weighed on the calculation. The same item also led to a worsening revision of the 2020 and 2021 data, equal to -0.2 and -1.8 percentage points respectively. In 2020 the deficit therefore stood at 9.7% of GDP (from 9.5% estimated last September) and in 2021 at 9.0% (from 7.2% estimated in September). In 2022, GDP at market prices amounted to 1,909,154 million current euros, with an increase of 6.8% compared to the previous year and 3.7% in volume. Istat revised downwards the estimates released on 31 January last which indicated economic growth of 3.9%. Today’s data is in line with the estimates of Nadef which last November had set 2022 growth at just 3.7%.

GDP in 2022 driven by the leisure boom, +26.3% spending on hotels and restaurants

It is the consumption of leisure time, from hotels to restaurants, passing through recreational and cultural services, that has provided a decisive contribution to the growth of the Italian GDP in 2022. The long wave of unexpressed consumption during the pandemic and the impact of inflation are in fact evident from the data released by Istat which show how spending on the consumption of goods increased by 2.4% and that on services by 8.8%. But the increase in prices also justifies the most significant increases, in volume, which are found in expenditure for hotels and restaurants (+26.3%), for recreation and culture (+19.6%) and for clothing and footwear ( +14.8%). Instead, Istat records negative variations in expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages (-3.7%), on education (-1.2%) and on health services (-0.4%).

Tax burden stable in 2022 at 43.5%

The tax burden on Italian taxpayers remained substantially stable in 2022. From 43.4% of GDP in 2021, it went to 43.5% last year.

