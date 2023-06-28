IT-alert, first test in Tuscany (with real earthquake)

From 28 June to 10 July the areas of Tuscany, Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Emilia-Romagna will be involved

Leave today Wednesday 28 June 2023with the involvement of Tuscany region and the neighboring areas, the IT-alert test activitiesthe new national public warning system that Italy is adopting for direct information to the population in the event of imminent or ongoing serious emergencies.

IT-alert is currently being tested; once operational, it will make it possible to reach anyone in the area affected by the calamitous event with information on the real or potential danger situation, as long as they have their phone switched on and connected to the mobile phone network.

I test in program

Today was the first test, ha involved the Tuscan citizens a few minutes before the earthquake of magnitude 3.7 in Poggibonsi. Obviously, just a coincidence and no correlation between the two events which – once the fear passed – made the protagonists smile.

Thanks to the work carried out between the Civil Protection Department, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces and ANCI, by the end of 2023 tests will be carried out in all the Regions and in the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento with the aim of making the new system known, verifying its functioning in relation to the different types of telephone and operating systems and collect information from users to implement the service.

Here is the calendar of dates currently scheduled after the activity of June 28 in Tuscany:

June 30 into Sardinia; July 5 into Sicily; July 7 into Calabria; July 10 into Emilia Romagna.

Once the experimentation has been completed, which is currently scheduled to run until February 2024, the public alarm system will to integrate the methods of information and communication already foreseen and used to reach the population: IT-alert does not replace all the other emergency information tools, also and above all at the local level, but supports them, in the belief that an inclusive and to all can only be multi-channel.

How the system works

IT-alert uses the tecnologia cell-broadcast which allows messages to be sent to a group of geographically close telephone cells, capable of delimiting an area corresponding as closely as possible to that affected by the emergency. The cell-broadcast also works in cases of limited field or in cases of saturation of the telephone band and has no repercussion on the privacy levels set.

I limiti del cell-broadcast

It should be kept in mind that cell-broadcast technology has several limitations: it is possible that a message addressed to an area can also reach users who are located outside the same area (overshooting) or that in areas without coverage the message is not delivered. Also, devices do not receive IT-alert messages if they are off or out of range and may not sound if the ringtone is set to silent.

In some cases, using an old version of the operating system can cause problems in receiving IT-alert messages.

