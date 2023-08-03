IT-alert resumes testing on 12 September

The national public warning system IT-alert will resume testing next September 12th: that day will be the inhabitants of Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia e Marche to receive the test message in view of the definitive commissioning of the instrument.

After two months of stop, therefore, we start again. The last region involved was Emilia-Romagna on 10 July, before that it was the turn of Calabria (7 July), Sicily (5 July), Sardinia (30 June) and Tuscany (28 June). However, the system has not always worked properly: in fact, there are several reports of people in Emilia-Romagna who have repeatedly received the alarm message on 28 June (the day dedicated to Tuscany) and not on 10 July.

From Tuesday 12 September 2023, the testing activities of IT-alert, the national public warning system for direct information to the population that Italy is adopting, will start again on the territory.

The alarm message is based on technology cell-broadcast and you will always get around noon: your mobile device must necessarily be accesscon telephone connection and, of course, within the test area.

USE: IT-alert is NOT an SMS. It works even when the network is congested. You don’t receive it if your smartphone is in airplane mode.

TEST OBJECTIVES:

make the alarm system known to the population check that it works correctly for all types of telephones and operating systems collect feedback through a questionnaire (WHO)

Once the test phase is over, IT-alert will be received in case of:

tsunami generated by an earthquake collapse of a large dam volcanic activity (Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano, Stromboli) nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situation major accidents in establishments subject to legislative decree 26 June 2015 n. 105 (Seveso Directive) heavy rainfall

This list is not yet final and may be subject to change when the alert system becomes fully operational.

