IT-Alert, the first tests of the new national public alarm service are underway

The first public test of IT-Alert, the new public warning service of our country. For now, only Tuscany is involved (NOTE: we also found Emilia-Romagna during the disclosure), but between now and the end of the year the tests will be extended to all other Italian regions (including the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trent). We already have some precise dates:

June 30: Sardinia July 5: Sicily July 7: Calabria July 10: Emilia-Romagna

The service is designed to warn as early as possible people who could be affected by impending/ongoing disasters (such as the flood in Emilia Romagna a few weeks ago) and serious emergencies. It will be an additional tool available to the Civil Protection to help and inform the population in times of difficulty. IT-Alert can be activated in case of:

tsunami generated by an earthquake; collapse of a large dam; volcanic activity, relating to the Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli volcanoes; nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations; major accidents in establishments subject to legislative decree 26 June 2015, n. 105 (Seveso Directive); heavy rainfall.

As you can see below, IT-Alert is already recognized by the two major smartphone operating systems of the moment, Android and iOS. It is based on the CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) standard which is also used by other countries. In concert, authorized entities can send a kind of special SMS to all devices connected to one or more cell towers. It is therefore possible to send the alarm message only to the interested zones, even if inevitably the accuracy cannot be absolute.

Below we show you a screenshot of the message received. The smartphone plays a very high volume exclusive notification tone, then reads the message aloud in both Italian and English. As we said a little above, despite the official indications we also have evidence for Emilia Romagna; it remains to be seen whether it is an isolated case or if other regions have also been involved, and whether it is intended behavior or a youthful bug. Let us know in the comments if you too received the message, and in which region.