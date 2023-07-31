“It disgusts me.” Emergency services must intervene

The latest episode of Temptation Island is reserved, among others, for the story of Vittoria Egidi, 32, and Daniele De Bosis, 33. She wanted a child, he wasn’t sure, but inside the village things have changed. Let’s find out together what happened during the live broadcast on Monday 31 July.

Daniel’s pain

It took four videos to unleash Daniele’s fury. Already in the previews of Temptation Island we had seen the boy from Cesano di Roma throw a chair out of the pinnettu, but what happened during the episode on Monday 31 July had never happened.

For the entire duration of this edition of Temptation Island, Vittoria has always complained about Daniele, but in the latter, however, she has approached the single Edoardo more and more.

The closer Vittoria was to the tempter, the more Daniele’s anger mounted.

Until the last video, nothing is seen, but Vittoria is in the singles house where there are no cameras, unmistakable kissing noises are heard “I made a lot of recommendations to him and then I fell,” says Vittoria.

«It disgusts me – Daniele says sadly – I didn’t expect it because he doesn’t call the bonfire? It wants to make it even more ridiculous than it is. I don’t deserve it, I have my flaws but I’ve never gotten to this point».

Daniele is furious, he smashes everything and punches the wall, the emergency services have to intervene to bandage his hand. It’s the end. Daniele asks for the bonfire for immediate confrontation.

